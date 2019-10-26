Drug Disposal Act
What is the Disposal Act? The goal of the Disposal Act is to encourage public and private entities to develop a variety of methods of collection and disposal in a secure, convenient, and responsible manner.
The Next Take Back Day Is In:
Days, Hours, Minutes, Seconds
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Locate a Collection Site Near You
Enter zip code or County/City/State to see Collection Sites near you. Check back often; sites are added daily.
The Take Back PSAs are meant to engage participation in DEA's Take Back Day, and to educate about the disposal of any unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications in your home.
Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. That's why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously - a record amount of prescription drugs.
Click here for additional details about the 17th National Take Back Day.
Click here for additional details about the 16th National Take Back Day.
Click here for additional details about the 15th National Take Back Day.
Click here for additional details about the 14th National Take Back Day.
Click here for additional details about the 13th National Take Back Day.
Click here for additional details about the 12th National Take Back Day.
Click here for additional details about the 11th National Take Back Day.
Drug Disposal Act
What is the Disposal Act? The goal of the Disposal Act is to encourage public and private entities to develop a variety of methods of collection and disposal in a secure, convenient, and responsible manner.
Drug Database
Find out as much as you can about illegal and legal drugs and their effects on your body and brain. The more informed you are, the more confidently you can make the right decision about drugs.
Unused Medicines
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
Drug Scheduling
Drugs, substances, and certain chemicals used to make drugs are classified into five (5) distinct categories or schedules depending upon the drug’s acceptable medical use and the drug’s abuse or dependency potential.
Year-Round Drug Disposal
Missed Take Back Day? Click here to locate an authorized collector in your area.
Partnership Toolbox
Download posters, handouts and other materials to promote National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
Law Enforcement Agencies
For law enforcement agencies that wish to host a collection site, please click here to find the POC in your area.
Federal Employees
Federal Employees that would like to participate in the Federal Take Back Day on October 23, 2019, 10AM-2PM, click here to find your POC.
You can use the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service (SAMHSA) Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator (a confidential and anonymous source of information for persons seeking treatment facilities in the United States or U.S. Territories) to find resources in your area.
Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) is the use of medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to the treatment of substance use disorders. Research shows that a combination of medication and therapy can can help some people struggling with addiction sustain recovery.
Treatment should include access to the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) options of methadone, buprenorphine, or extended-release naltrexone, which are effective for both prescription opioid and heroin addiction.
Naloxone is an opioid receptor antagonist that rapidly binds to opioid receptors, blocking heroin from activating them. An appropriate dose of naloxone acts in less than two minutes and completely eliminates all signs of opioid intoxication to reverse an opioid overdose. Between 1996 and 2014, naloxone reportedly reversed over 26,000 overdoses.
Narcan can be used on both adults and children and can be administered by first responders, family members, or caregivers.
Thank you for visiting Take Back Day. You are now leaving the site. We do not exercise control over the content of external websites. Click OK to continue.