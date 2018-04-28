DEA National RX
Take Back Day

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

 

The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

The Take Back PSAs are meant to engage participation in DEA's Take Back Day, and to educate about the disposal of any unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications in your home.

 

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. That's why it was great to see thousands of folks from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously - a record amount of prescription drugs.

 

National Take Back Day Results

Results: October 2017 14th National Take Back
  • Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,274
  • Total Collection Sites: 5,321
  • Total Weight Collected: 912,305 lbs. (456 Tons)

Click here for additional details about the 14th National Take Back Day.

Results: April 2017 13th National Take Back Day
  • Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,223
  • Total Collection Sites: 5,498
  • Total Weight Collected: 900,386 lbs. (450 Tons)

Click here for additional details about the 13th National Take Back Day.

Results: October 2016 12th National Take Back Day
  • Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,018
  • Total Collection Sites: 5,178
  • Total Weight Collected: 731,269 lbs. (365.6 Tons)

Click here for additional details about the 12th National Take Back Day.

Results: May 2016 11th National Take Back
  • Total Law Enforcement Participation: 4,264
  • Total Collection Sites: 5,359
  • Total Weight Collected: 893,498 lbs. (447 Tons)

Click here for additional details about the 11th National Take Back Day.

Treatment Information

Treatment Services Locator

You can use the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service (SAMHSA) Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator (a confidential and anonymous source of information for persons seeking treatment facilities in the United States or U.S. Territories) to find resources in your area.

Medication-Assisted Treatment

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) is the use of medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to the treatment of substance use disorders. Research shows that a combination of medication and therapy can can help some people struggling with addiction sustain recovery. 

Treatment should include access to the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) options of methadone, buprenorphine, or extended-release naltrexone, which are effective for both prescription opioid and heroin addiction. 

Naloxone

Naloxone is an opioid receptor antagonist that rapidly binds to opioid receptors, blocking heroin from activating them. An appropriate dose of naloxone acts in less than two minutes and completely eliminates all signs of opioid intoxication to reverse an opioid overdose. Between 1996 and 2014, naloxone reportedly reversed over 26,000 overdoses.

Narcan can be used on both adults and children and can be administered by first responders, family members, or caregivers.

